Indian sports news wrap, May 11

GOLF

Diksha, Tvesa among five Indians in Jabra Ladies Open in France

The trio of Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik will lead the Indian challenge at the Jabra Ladies Open as the Ladies European Tour starts on its European leg of the season.

Five Indians in a field of 132 show the growing strength of Indian golf, as all five have been prominent winners on the domestic Hero Women’s Golf Tour, where they cut their teeth.

While Diksha has a LET win in South Africa in the past, the 2022 Hero Women’s Indian runner-up Amandeep Drall and both Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor have featured in Top-5 of the LET events and are looking for their breakthrough.

As the LET is back at the picturesque Evian Resort after a seven-week break in the schedule, one of the big prizes this week is a place at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023. This is an added incentive for the field with the winner of the tournament securing qualification into Continental Europe’s only Major.

While Diksha, Vani and Amandeep got a spot in the event on the strength of their performance last season, Seher has come through the LET Qualifying School and Tvesa, who had a disappointing 2023, got in via the reserve list on the Career Money Category.

Tvesa, who got to know of her getting a place, flew in only on Tuesday and is determined to make the best of the chance.

“This is a great chance for me, and I am looking forward to this,” she said.

Vani Kapoor, who has been slowly but steadily getting into her stride, is looking for a good breakthrough.

A joyful Pia Babnik is looking to get her season back on track at the Jabra Ladies Open this week as she returns to the setting of her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Slovenian superstar secured victory at Evian Resort Golf Club in 2021 when she held her nerve to defeat Annabel Dimmock in a playoff at just 17 years old.

After a difficult start to 2023, Babnik is now feeling good and ready to return to form in France.

As for the conditions this year, the big-hitting Slovenian will have to adjust her game slightly with strong winds scheduled throughout the week.

Finland’s Tiia Kovisto is feeling confident ahead this week as she gets set to defend her title in France.

Evian Resort Golf Club plays host to the seventh event of the 2023 Ladies European Tour (LET) schedule, and the EURO 300,000 tournament will see 132 competitors tee it up between May 11-13 over 54 holes.

In 2022, Koivisto defeated Whitney Hillier in a playoff to land her maiden LET title.

-PTI

PICKLEBALL

AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao

The third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) from May 19 to 21.

AIPA will conduct the tournament in association with the Goa Pickleball Association and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa. The competition will be held at the Fatorda Stadium. The previous two editions were held in Pune in 2019 and at Dombivli, near Mumbai in 2021.

“The three-day tournament will witness over 250 participants from 16 states. The players can choose to compete from 16 different categories like Under-14 and Under-19 men’s, women’s open, 35 plus men, 35 plus women, 50 plus men, and 50 plus women apart from mixed doubles,” a release said.

The tournament will feature players including Tejas Mahajan, Mayur Patil, Kuldeep Mahajan, Isha Lakhani, Snehal Patil, Vrushali Thakare, and Under-19 champion siblings Arjun and Aditya, Himansh Mehta, Avinash Kumar from Bihar as well as SonuKumar Vishwakarma from Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Himanshu Dewaskar, Sandeep Tawde and Ajeet Bharadwaj are among the players from 35 plus and 50 plus.

“We have been getting great responses from players who are looking to participate in the National Ranking Tournament. The sport is growing, and we want to make sure that it reaches every nook and corner of India,” said AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo.

-PTI