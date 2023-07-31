MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event

India clinched two gold medals in the men’s 10m air rifle singles and team event, respectively at the FISU World University Games on Monday.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 09:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won two gold medals.
File Photo: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won two gold medals. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won two gold medals. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

India clinched two gold medals in the men’s 10m air rifle singles and team event, respectively at the FISU World University Games on Monday.

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta joined forces to outclass local favourites China to win the 10m air rifle men’s team gold.

The Indian trio, with a combined score of 1894.7, beat China’s Li Xinmiao, Song Buhan and Zhu Xiaozhong (1881.9) to clinch the yellow metal while Kazakhstan finished third.

Aishwary and Divyansh then made it a one-two finish in the 10m air rifle men’s event.

In a dominant display, Aishwary consistently shot scores in the higher 10s for a total of 252.6 to snatch the gold as Divyansh had to be content with a silver. China’s Buhan was a distant third with a score of 229.0 Compound archers also contributed to India’s tally, adding two golds and a bronze medal.

India is currently tied second in the medal standings with Japan. Both have 17 medals, including nine gold, three silver and five bronze.

Host China leads the standings with a haul of 21 medals.

Related Topics

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar /

Divyansh Singh Panwar /

Arjun Babuta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event
    PTI
  2. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in compound archery
    PTI
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Sai Kishore, Mayank lead South Zone into final with win over East
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Minerva Academy treading path of Pirlo, Shearer and Ibrahimovic with Gothia Cup win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany in unfamiliar territory after loss to Colombia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event
    PTI
  2. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Kumar to seek appointment with Sports Minister after being ignored for SAI high performance coach role
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Paralympic Committee of India: NRAI has no jurisdiction to take over para shooting
    PTI
  5. ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: Sanjana, Harmehar bags silver in mixed skeet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event
    PTI
  2. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in compound archery
    PTI
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Sai Kishore, Mayank lead South Zone into final with win over East
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Minerva Academy treading path of Pirlo, Shearer and Ibrahimovic with Gothia Cup win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany in unfamiliar territory after loss to Colombia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment