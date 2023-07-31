FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event

India clinched two gold medals in the men’s 10m air rifle singles and team event, respectively at the FISU World University Games on Monday.

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta joined forces to outclass local favourites China to win the 10m air rifle men’s team gold.

The Indian trio, with a combined score of 1894.7, beat China’s Li Xinmiao, Song Buhan and Zhu Xiaozhong (1881.9) to clinch the yellow metal while Kazakhstan finished third.

Aishwary and Divyansh then made it a one-two finish in the 10m air rifle men’s event.

In a dominant display, Aishwary consistently shot scores in the higher 10s for a total of 252.6 to snatch the gold as Divyansh had to be content with a silver. China’s Buhan was a distant third with a score of 229.0 Compound archers also contributed to India’s tally, adding two golds and a bronze medal.

India is currently tied second in the medal standings with Japan. Both have 17 medals, including nine gold, three silver and five bronze.

Host China leads the standings with a haul of 21 medals.