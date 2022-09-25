The Indian trio of Shardul Vihan, Shapath Bharadwaj and Arya Vansh Tyagi won the trap team junior men’s gold, beating Italy 6-4 in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Saturday.

It was a fighting performance by the Indian team, as the team got through to the gold contest by winning the shoot-off 2-0 against the USA after the two teams had tied with 205 in the qualification round.

In contrast, Italy had topped the qualification field, one point ahead of India, with 206.

Moreover, it was the Italian team of Emanuele Iezzi, Giarmarco Barletta and Edoardo Antonioli that got off to a flying start by taking a 4-0 in the gold medal match. The Indian team rose to the challenge by winning the next three rounds 13-12, 15-14 and 14-12 to clinch the gold.

The team with better score in each round of five shots by the three shooters gets two points.

Arya Vansh was the hero for the Indian team as he missed only one bird out of 25 in the match for the gold medal. Shardul shot 22 and Shapath 21.

It was a combined effort as the Indian team that dropped three birds in the first round of the gold match, kept improving for a memorable gold.

The Indian junior women’s team of Sabeera Haris, Preeti Rajak and Aadya Tripathi shot 172 and finished seventh.