Ahmedabad 2022

Gujarat govt has rolled out sports policy, incentives for sports manufacturers: Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary - Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat

Team Sportstar
25 September, 2022 13:03 IST
The 36th National Games is to be held in Gujarat.

| Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary - Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat, stated that the upcoming National Games will ameliorate the sports ecosystem in Gujarat at the Sportstar West Sports Conclave on Saturday.

Ahead of the 36th National Games to be held in Gujarat next week, Sportstar held its first-ever West Sports Conclave on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary - Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat Government, stated that the upcoming National Games will ameliorate the sports ecosystem in Gujarat.

About 14,500 people including, 7415 athletes will participate in the 36th National Games being conducted across six cities of Gujarat.

“Gujarat government has rolled out Sports policy and incentives for sports manufacturers in line with the other industries. We will also soon bring a policy for para sports,” said Kumar.

The National Games 2022 are being organised across six cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. The 36 sports that the event will feature include athletics, field hockey, football, volleyball and tennis. There will also be traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho kho and yogasana.

