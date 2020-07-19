More Sports Shooting Shooting ISSF to hold continental video meetings instead of 2020 General Assembly The 2020 General Assembly was initially scheduled to be held at the International Shooting Sport Federation's headquarters in Munich from November 21. PTI Munich 19 July, 2020 21:53 IST The ISSF logo - ISSF PTI Munich 19 July, 2020 21:53 IST The International Shooting Sport Federation's executive committee has decided to hold "continental video meetings" instead of the 2020 General Assembly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meet was initially scheduled to be held at the world body's headquarters in Munich from November 21.However, the ISSF said in a statement that the majority of member nations were in favour of video meetings due to the risks involved under the current circumstances. “The ISSF Executive Committee supported the opinion of the Member Federations’ majority who expressed their opinion during the survey that it would be more rational to hold continental video meetings instead of the 2020 General Assembly taking into account the existing risks and restrictions,” read the statement.READ | National shooting camp to resume from 1 August - NRAI “This will allow for a more detailed discussion of management reports on current ISSF activities and specific issues of concern to Member Federations while avoiding possible problems due to technical failures, language barriers, and and time differences.”On Friday, the ISSF had announced the cancellation the 2020 European Shotgun Championship. The year’s World Cup stages remain cancelled due to the global health crisis. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.