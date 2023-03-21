Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Bhopal open in a grand ceremony at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Sports minister of the state Yashodhara Raje Scindia, ISSF president Luciano Rossi and NRAI head Raninder Singh were among the other dignitaries present at the function.

The Hon’ble CM additionally went on to inaugurate the newly constructed, fully air-conditioned Finals hall of the MP Shooting Academy before also virtually conducting the Bhoomi Pujan of an upcoming international sports complex in the heart of the city.

“I plan to make Madhya Pradesh the sports hub of India. The state is witnessing the growth of a new sporting culture thanks to projects like Khelo India. There are talents coming up from remote villages and we are looking to help them find a stage. We will organise many more tournaments in the near future. Our kids should play more. Not just ours, kids everywhere across India should make sports an integral part of life,” CM Chouhan’s words were greeted with raucous cheers from the audience.

Kunwar Sultan Singh, the secretary general of the apex shooting body of the country, announced the launch of a new certificate course in Yoga. “This course can be taken up at the range. This will consist of breathing exercises and more which will help athletes become mentally strong. I welcome all of you to enrol your names.”

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph session with athletes from all the participating nations and a special act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport which involves performing aerial yoga postures.

The shooting World Cup kickstarts on Wednesday with the 10m air pistol events. India’s Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Sumit Raman, Rhythm Sangwan, Divya TS, and Manu Bhaker will be in contention for medals. Additionally, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema, Esha Singh and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will compete for ranking points. The men’s final is scheduled at 11.15am and the women’s at 1.30pm IST.