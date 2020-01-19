More Sports Shooting Shooting Khelo India: Meet Ayushi Podder, the budding Indian shooter Former shooter Pankaj Podder has not showcased any of the medals and certificates he and his 19-year-old daughter Ayushi have won so far in his house in Kolkata. Y. B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 19 January, 2020 17:55 IST Ayushi Podder finished the Khelo India Games with a 10m air rifle mixed team gold and a 50m 3-position silver in the under-21 category. - PTI Y. B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 19 January, 2020 17:55 IST Former shooter Pankaj Podder has not showcased any of the medals and certificates he and his 19-year-old daughter Ayushi have won so far in his house in Kolkata.“Only, a picture of Michael Phelps is pasted on the inner flank of the main door of my house. I want Ayushi to eye the biggest glory as she graduates from junior to elite level,” Pankaj told Sportstar after Ayushi finished the Khelo India Games with a 10m air rifle mixed team gold and a 50m 3-position silver in the under-21 category.Pankaj, a Railways employee, and his wife have made many sacrifices to see their daughter excel in shooting. “We don’t have a sofa or a cupboard in our house. A major chunk of my salary is spent on Ayushi’s training and competitions. At home, we discuss shooting all the time – sometimes till 1.30 a.m. We eat, sleep and dream shooting.“The transition phase is the most challenging period for a shooter. The kind of training scores Ayushi is getting now, I am sure she will cross the phase smoothly.”Eyes on the futureWith a lot of clarity, Ayushi understands her goals and challenges. “I know my scores will not be a problem when I compete at the senior level. I am taking one step at a time and right now the short-term goal is to do well at the elite level and compete in the World Cup. That will help me stay in contention for a quota place in the 2024 Olympics, which is a long-term goal. The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will also be on the priority list.”Looking back, Ayushi shared how her family helped her mature as a sportsperson. “Earlier, I used to think since my family was making so many sacrifices, I had to give good performances. But my family told me that I did not need to take pressure as one could not always perform well, I needed to focus and they would keep supporting,” said Ayushi. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.