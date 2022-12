Digvijay Singh Shotgun C’ship: Mairaj, Maheshwari clinch skeet gold medals

The reigning National champions Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan continued to excel as they won the men’s and women’s skeet gold medals in the Digvijay Singh shotgun championship.

Olympian Mairaj, who won the World Cup gold this season, beat Abhay Singh 37-34 in the final, after qualifying with a modest score of 119. Qualification topper Anantjeet Singh Naruka (123) won the bronze ahead of Olympian and world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa.

Maheshwari pipped Ganemat Sekhon 35-34 for the gold, after qualifying in the seventh place with 109.

Maheshwari went on to win the mixed skeet gold for Rajasthan on Saturday with Anantjeet Naruka. The mixed trap gold was earlier won by Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Kiran for Madhya Pradesh as they beat Anwar Khan and Manisha Keer of Madhya Pradesh 7-6 in the shoot-off after being tied at 5-5.