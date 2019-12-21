National Shooting Championship: Double delight for Bandhvi Singh

Host Madhya Pradesh had a lot to cheer as Bandhvi Singh won the women’s and junior gold medals for the State in 50-metre rifle prone event in the 63rd National Shooting Championship on Saturday.

Bandhvi shot 620.0 and beat Nischal by 1.5 point for both the women’s and junior gold medals in the non-Olympic event, which does not feature a final.

The seasoned Anjum Moudgil, who had won all the rifle individual gold medals in women’s rifle in the last edition in Thiruvananthapuram won the bronze, ahead of a bunch of good shooters like Sunidhi Chauhan, Gaayathri NIthyanandam, the seasoned Kuheli Gangulee and KC Hema.

The former world champion in the event, Tejaswini Sawant placed 15th with 614.8.