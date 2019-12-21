More Sports Shooting Shooting National Shooting Championship: Double delight for Bandhvi Singh Madhya Pradesh's Bandhvi Singh won the women’s and junior gold medals for the State in 50-metre rifle prone event in the National Shooting Championship. Kamesh Srinivasan Bhopal 21 December, 2019 21:22 IST The seasoned Anjum Moudgil, who had won all the rifle individual gold medals in women’s rifle in the last edition in Thiruvananthapuram won the bronze. (FILE IMAGE) - S. MAHINSHA Kamesh Srinivasan Bhopal 21 December, 2019 21:22 IST Host Madhya Pradesh had a lot to cheer as Bandhvi Singh won the women’s and junior gold medals for the State in 50-metre rifle prone event in the 63rd National Shooting Championship on Saturday.Bandhvi shot 620.0 and beat Nischal by 1.5 point for both the women’s and junior gold medals in the non-Olympic event, which does not feature a final.The seasoned Anjum Moudgil, who had won all the rifle individual gold medals in women’s rifle in the last edition in Thiruvananthapuram won the bronze, ahead of a bunch of good shooters like Sunidhi Chauhan, Gaayathri NIthyanandam, the seasoned Kuheli Gangulee and KC Hema.The former world champion in the event, Tejaswini Sawant placed 15th with 614.8.The results50m rifle proneWomen: 1. Bandhvi Singh 620.0; 2. Nischal 618.5; 3. Anjum Moudgil 618.2.Team 1. Gujarat 1846.7; 2. Punjab 1841.9; 3. Tamil Nadu 1838.8.Juniors 1. Bandhvi Singh 620.0; 2. Nischal 618.5; 3. Shirin Godara 616.4.Team1. Haryana 1845.8; 2. Punjab 1829.6; 3. Maharashtra 1825.2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.