National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh tops qualification

Olympian Gurpreet Singh topped qualification in 25-metre rapid fire pistol with a score of 579 in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

He was followed into the semifinals, by Vijayveer Sidhu (578), Bhavesh Shekhawat (574), Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (574), Harpreet Singh (571), Sameer (570), Amrinder Singh (570), Neeraj Kumar (569).

Vijayveer Sidhu topped qualification in the junior section and was followed by Sameer (570), Anish Bhanwala (567), Agneya Kaushik (565), Mahesh Pasupathy (564), Adarsh Singh (560), Prateek (558) and Udit Joshi (558).

The finals of rapid fire pistol and women’s air pistol will be staged on Thursday.