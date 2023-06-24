MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol

Anish Bhanwala (292), Udhayveer Sidhu (289), Anhad Jawanda (288), Bhavesh Shekhawat (288), Arpit Goel (287), Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (286) were some of the other leading scorers at the halfway stage of the competition.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 18:19 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: India’s shooter Gurpreet Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s shooter Gurpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s shooter Gurpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Olympian Gurpreet Singh shot 295 out of 300 with a series of 99, 98, and 98 in the first stage of the 25-metre rapid fire pistol in the fifth National shooting selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Anish Bhanwala (292), Udhayveer Sidhu (289), Anhad Jawanda (288), Bhavesh Shekhawat (288), Arpit Goel (287), Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (286) were some of the other leading scorers at the halfway stage of the competition.

The second stage of competition followed by the finals will be held for rapid fire pistol on Sunday.

It will also be a packed day of five other finals. The junior rapid fire pistol finals will also be there on Sunday. The men’s air rifle and women’s rifle 3-position events will be held on Sunday, along with the junior events.

Only two of the six finals are scheduled to be held in the final hall, men’s air rifle and rapid fire pistol. The rest of the finals will be held in the 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre qualification ranges.

The cream of Indian shooting is set to compete in these two selection trials, as it would lead to the naming of teams for the World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships. The World Championship will offer four Olympic quota places in each of the 12 events in pistol, rifle and shotgun. The Asian Championship will offer two Olympic quota places in each event.

Indian shooting has won three Olympic quota places for Paris so far, through Rudrankksh Patil (air rifle), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (trap) and Swapnil Kusale (rifle 3-position).

Related Topics

Anish Bhanwala /

udhayveer sidhu /

Anhad Jawanda /

Vijay Kumar /

Gurpreet Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The inside story of Novak & Serbian tennis
  2. National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 317/3, trail by 156 runs: 150 for Beaumont
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND vs NEP preview, Indian football updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. NRAI aims to strengthen foundation through education program for coaches and judges
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. NRAI seeks to appoint new coaches for shotgun
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. From Deaflympics gold medallist to ISSF Junior World champion: The story of Dhanush Srikanth
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Junior World Cup: Ghulia misses gold by one point; Anandakumar wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The inside story of Novak & Serbian tennis
  2. National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 317/3, trail by 156 runs: 150 for Beaumont
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND vs NEP preview, Indian football updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment