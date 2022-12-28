The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the selection trials for the new season which will form the basis, along with the scores of the last national championship, for making it to the national team for international competitions.

In a new format, the national federation has segregated the elite shooters in group-A and has announced that they would have separate trials.

The first two trials for rifle and pistol will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from January 8 to 14.

The Indian Open shotgun competition will be hosted in Patiala from January 5 to 10. It will be followed by two selection trials for shotgun at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club from January 12 to 23.

Group A will only consist of Olympic event shooters. The NRAI has also stated that the shooters would have to select their category - youth, junior or men and women - at the start of the year, and have to stick to that section through the year.

The selection committee would have the right to consider any shooter from group-B for national selection.

The group-B trials for pistol would be held in Delhi from January 13 to 25, and the same for rifle will be at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal, from January 16 to 25.

There will also be the Indian Open competition for air weapon at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, from January 9 to 14.

The first World Cup for the season in shotgun is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco, from January 11 to 22. But the Indian team is scheduled to skip this event.

The first two World Cups in rifle and pistol are scheduled in Jakarta, from January 27, and Cairo from February 17.

The third World Cup in rifle and pistol will be held in Bhopal from March 20 to 31.

For shotgun, the second World Cup is scheduled to be staged in Doha, Qatar, from March 4 to 15 and the third in Lamarca, Cyprus, from March 25 to April 6.