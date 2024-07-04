Shooter Elavenil Valarivan on ‘Mission Redemption’ as she hopes for a better show at Paris Olympics

She was one of those regulars being mentored by London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang.

And, Gagan always believed in his trainee Elavenil Valarivan’s immense potential and now is apparently optimistic of the gifted shooter’s chances.

The 24-year-old Elavenil, coached by Neha Chavan, will be competing in the Paris Olympics in women’s 10m air rifle event, is clearly on a ‘Mission Redemption’ after a disappointing show in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she failed to qualify for the final.

Now in Germany training for the Paris Games, Elavenil, former World Cup gold medallist, shares her thoughts ahead of the Paris Games.

Q) How does it feel to make it to the Paris Olympics?

A) It’s an incredible honour and a dream come true. Representing India once again on such a prestigious platform is both exhilarating and humbling. The excitement is building up, and I’m looking forward to giving my best performance.

How have the preparations been and what has been the emphasis?

Preparations have been intense and focused. The emphasis has been on refining my technique, enhancing mental resilience, and ensuring I am in peak physical condition. We’ve also been working on strategies to handle the high-pressure environment of the Olympics.

Are there any specific areas of focus in the run-up to the Olympics?

Yes, we are focusing on consistency and precision in my shots. Mental training is also a key component, ensuring I can maintain focus and composure under the pressure of the competition.

Mentally and physically, how different will it be to prepare for the Olympics, and what are your efforts in this regard?

Preparing for the Olympics is definitely on another level compared to other competitions. Mentally, it’s about staying positive and focused, while physically, it’s about maintaining peak fitness and practicing rigorously. I am working closely with my coach and sports psychologist to ensure I’m fully prepared.

Do you feel that your preparations are on the right track in terms of training and exposure to big events?

Absolutely. I’ve been participating in numerous international competitions to gain exposure and experience. I feel confident that we are on the right track.

When was the first time you dreamt of making it to the Olympics?

I first dreamt of making it to the Olympics when I started taking shooting seriously. Watching the Olympics on TV and seeing the athletes compete was truly inspiring, and I set my sights on becoming one of them.

How do you look at the standard of the Olympic competition?

The standard at the Olympics is incredibly high. It’s the pinnacle of sports where the best athletes from around the world compete. I respect my competitors and am prepared to face the intense challenge that comes with it.

How would you love to face it as some of the big names will be in action?

Competing against the best in the world is a fantastic opportunity. I thrive on challenges and look forward to pushing myself to new heights. It’s about focusing on my performance and staying calm under pressure.

What are your expectations from the Olympics?

My primary expectation is to perform at my best and stay true to my training. A medal would be a dream come true, but my focus is on giving my 100 per cent and making my country proud.

Do you have an idea about the conditions in the Olympics, like being there earlier?

Yes and we plan to arrive early to acclimatise and get a feel for the competition environment.

You are in Germany. So, will you stay back in Europe till the Olympics or will you have a national camp with the Indian contingent before going to Paris?

The current plan is to train in Europe for a while to benefit from the excellent facilities here. However, we will also have a national camp with the Indian contingent to ensure team coordination and final preparations before heading to Paris.

What do you have to say about the support from Olympic Gold Quest and the Gun for Glory Academy?

The support from Olympic Gold Quest and the Gun for Glory Academy has been phenomenal. Their backing has provided me with the best resources, coaching, and training facilities, which are crucial for my development as an athlete.

What has been the biggest plus joining under the tutelage of Gagan Narang?

Training under Gagan Sir has been transformative. His experience and insights are invaluable, and his mentorship has significantly enhanced my skills and confidence. He has guided me through every step of my journey.

What has been your most memorable performance and what is the immediate goal right now?

The most memorable performance was winning the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Rio. It was a significant milestone in my career. The immediate goal now is to fine-tune my preparations for the Paris Olympics and ensure I am in the best possible shape to compete.