MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh

Yarraji’s mentor and first coach Ramesh believes the 24-year-old hurdler won’t feel any pressure at the Paris Olympics because of her illustrious record and the hardships she has faced in her childhood.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 16:19 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Yarraji is 34th in the world ranking quota list while 40 athletes will compete in the event in Paris.
FILE PHOTO: Yarraji is 34th in the world ranking quota list while 40 athletes will compete in the event in Paris. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yarraji is 34th in the world ranking quota list while 40 athletes will compete in the event in Paris. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

For N. Ramesh, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) athletics coach, it was a moment of reckoning when his 24-year-old trainer Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian to qualify in the 100m hurdles (women) for the Paris Olympics.

For the record, Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds in a Finland event in May, just one-hundredth of a second outside the automatic qualification time of 12.77 seconds. She is at 34th in the world ranking quota list while 40 athletes will compete in the event in Paris.

“It is a dream come true, as they say. My thoughts go back to 2014 when I first spotted her during the SAI selection trials at Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad. The moment I saw her (she had not come with anything specific about any event), I felt because of her height, she should be good in hurdles,” Ramesh recalls in a chat with Sportstar.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar

Not many will remember that it was Ramesh who mentored Satti Geetha, the sprinter from the then united Andhra Pradesh, when she was first spotted by another SAI coach M. Ranga Rao.

“Well, I remember those days when people used to make fun of me when I was training her at the Hakimpet Sports School and at Gymkhana Ground and telling them that I was preparing for the Olympics,” said a smiling Ramesh.

“So, it is no mean achievement for an Indian athlete to make it to the Olympics and that too in hurdles because it is such a technical event,” he said.

“It took a lot of time for us to mould Jyothi, who is from Vizag and born to a father who is a watchman and mother a domestic help, into a hurdler. I remember, she really struggled to get tuned to the event. There were often blood stains on her body because of the rigorous training schedule. But hats off to her indefatigable spirit, she kept pursuing her passion between 2014-19, never complained. Once she won the National under-18 women’s hurdles gold, she never really looked back,” Ramesh said.

“The Olympics qualification is the result of years of hard work, rare grit and determination to keep improving. The support system, we ensured, thanks to SAI, Gopi-Mytrah Foundation, was in place at the right time for her. The best part is she is a great learner and has terrific understanding,” the coach said.

ALSO READ | List of Indian track and field athletes in Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings

“Definitely, moving over to Odisha Reliance Foundation under the tutelage of James H. Miller helped her cause further. Even Miller said strong basics are the biggest strength of Jyothi,” Ramesh said.

“There is a big change now for good. In terms of attitude, technique and most importantly speed. And, also the way she prepares mentally and physically for the big events,” he said.

“I don’t think Jyothi would feel any kind of pressure, [Paris] being her maiden Olympics. Having won so many important medals in the Asian Track and Field, Asian Games and on the European circuit and also the kind of challenges she faced from childhood back home, there cannot be a bigger challenge than them for her when she enters the Paris Games,” Ramesh said.

“My advice to her is, she still has a crucial few weeks left to prepare for the Paris Olympics, to stay focused and avoid any kind of distractions. Just give your best,” he said.

Related Topics

Jyothi Yarraji /

Paris Olympics /

Sports Authority of India /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: List of Indian track and field athletes in Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics Federation of India hosts send-off function for Paris-bound athletes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League: Report
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment