MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Bangladesh set to be postponed

While the ACB officials are looking at a few other grounds in India as well, for now, they have signed a contract with the BCCI for Greater Noida and Kanpur facilities.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 11:56 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Afghanistan had a great run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as Rashid Khan’s men made it to the semifinals.
Afghanistan had a great run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as Rashid Khan’s men made it to the semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Afghanistan had a great run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as Rashid Khan’s men made it to the semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which was to be held in Greater Noida later this month, is set to be postponed.

Sportstar understands that the decision has been taken after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested its Afghanistan counterpart to reschedule the series as the weather may not be ideal for an international series.

It is understood that both Boards are working together to find the next best possible window to organise the series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

However, it needs to be seen whether the series can actually be held this year given Bangladesh’s packed international schedule. It travels to Pakistan in August for a two-match Test series, followed by home assignments. In. September, Bangladesh will feature in an away series against India, followed by assignments against South Africa and the West Indies.

Initially, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had scheduled the series at the Shahid Pathik Singh Stadium in Greater Noida, which once upon a time was the home base for the Afghanistan team.

The venue last hosted an international fixture in March 2020, barely a few days before a nationwide lockdown was announced due to COVID-19.

Ever since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Afghanistan team played its ‘home’ games mostly in the United Arab Emirates. However, on the sidelines of the ODI World Cup last year, the ACB officials initiated discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and expressed their keenness on playing its home games in India again.

Agreeing to its request, the BCCI has allotted ACB two grounds - one in Kanpur and the other in Greater Noida.

While the ACB officials are looking at a few other grounds in India as well, for now, they have signed a contract with the BCCI for Greater Noida and Kanpur facilities.

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Bangladesh set to be postponed
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian Cricket Team T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit leads team to PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome
    PTI
  4. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Bangladesh set to be postponed
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Glamorgan falls short in historic run chase of 593, match tied
    AFP
  3. In Pictures: Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Markram was brave, tactically astute while leading South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024: Graeme Smith
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Bangladesh set to be postponed
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian Cricket Team T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit leads team to PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome
    PTI
  4. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment