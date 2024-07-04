Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Bangladesh set to be postponed

The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which was to be held in Greater Noida later this month, is set to be postponed.

Sportstar understands that the decision has been taken after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested its Afghanistan counterpart to reschedule the series as the weather may not be ideal for an international series.

It is understood that both Boards are working together to find the next best possible window to organise the series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

However, it needs to be seen whether the series can actually be held this year given Bangladesh’s packed international schedule. It travels to Pakistan in August for a two-match Test series, followed by home assignments. In. September, Bangladesh will feature in an away series against India, followed by assignments against South Africa and the West Indies.

Initially, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had scheduled the series at the Shahid Pathik Singh Stadium in Greater Noida, which once upon a time was the home base for the Afghanistan team.

The venue last hosted an international fixture in March 2020, barely a few days before a nationwide lockdown was announced due to COVID-19.

Ever since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Afghanistan team played its ‘home’ games mostly in the United Arab Emirates. However, on the sidelines of the ODI World Cup last year, the ACB officials initiated discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and expressed their keenness on playing its home games in India again.

Agreeing to its request, the BCCI has allotted ACB two grounds - one in Kanpur and the other in Greater Noida.

While the ACB officials are looking at a few other grounds in India as well, for now, they have signed a contract with the BCCI for Greater Noida and Kanpur facilities.