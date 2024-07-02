World Athletics on Tuesday released the list of athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings.

Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary became the sole Indian track and field athlete to qualify for two events at the Paris Olympics.

Parul, who had broken the national record in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 World Athletics Championships to qualify for the Olympics, will also enter the start list of the women’s 5000m event with her world ranking.

Since M Sreeshankar, who qualified for the Olympics by entry standard, would not take part due to a knee injury, there is a chance of his compatriot Jeswin Aldrin booking his Olympic spot if the criteria is to give the place to the next best athlete via World Rankings.

Indian squad

Kiran Pahal - women’s 400m

Parul Chaudhary- women’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m

Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles

Abha Khatua- women’s shot put

Annu Rani- women’s javelin throw

Priyanka Goswami- women’s 20km race walk

Women’s 4x400m relay team

Avinash Sable- men’s 3000m steeplechase

Sarvesh Kushare- men’s high jump

M Sreeshankar*- men’s long jump

Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker- men’s triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor- men’s shot put

Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena- men’s javelin throw

DP Manu** - men’s javelin throw

Akshdeep, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh- men’s 20km race walk

Men’s 4x400m relay team

Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

*- M Sreeshankar will not be competing at the Olympics due to a knee injury

**- Subject to National Anti-Doping Agency clearance