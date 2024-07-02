  • Kiran Pahal - women’s 400m
  • Parul Chaudhary- women’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m
  • Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles
  • Abha Khatua- women’s shot put
  • Annu Rani- women’s javelin throw
  • Priyanka Goswami- women’s 20km race walk
  • Women’s 4x400m relay team
  • Avinash Sable- men’s 3000m steeplechase
  • Sarvesh Kushare- men’s high jump
  • M Sreeshankar*- men’s long jump
  • Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker- men’s triple jump
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor- men’s shot put
  • Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena- men’s javelin throw
  • DP Manu** - men’s javelin throw
  • Akshdeep, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh- men’s 20km race walk
  • Men’s 4x400m relay team
  • Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay