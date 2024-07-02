World Athletics on Tuesday released the list of athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings.
Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary became the sole Indian track and field athlete to qualify for two events at the Paris Olympics.
Parul, who had broken the national record in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 World Athletics Championships to qualify for the Olympics, will also enter the start list of the women’s 5000m event with her world ranking.
Since M Sreeshankar, who qualified for the Olympics by entry standard, would not take part due to a knee injury, there is a chance of his compatriot Jeswin Aldrin booking his Olympic spot if the criteria is to give the place to the next best athlete via World Rankings.
Indian squad
- Kiran Pahal - women’s 400m
- Parul Chaudhary- women’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m
- Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles
- Abha Khatua- women’s shot put
- Annu Rani- women’s javelin throw
- Priyanka Goswami- women’s 20km race walk
- Women’s 4x400m relay team
- Avinash Sable- men’s 3000m steeplechase
- Sarvesh Kushare- men’s high jump
- M Sreeshankar*- men’s long jump
- Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker- men’s triple jump
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor- men’s shot put
- Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena- men’s javelin throw
- DP Manu** - men’s javelin throw
- Akshdeep, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh- men’s 20km race walk
- Men’s 4x400m relay team
- Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay
*- M Sreeshankar will not be competing at the Olympics due to a knee injury
**- Subject to National Anti-Doping Agency clearance
