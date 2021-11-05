President's Cup Shooting Championship: Manu, Saurabh enter second stage

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary shot the best of 294 each but were partnered by Javad Foroughi of Iran and Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland respectively in qualifying for the second stage of the mixed air pistol event of the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland.

Manu qualified in third place with the Iranian while Saurabh with the Swiss was placed eighth, as the top eight in a field of 12 qualified for the second stage, which will determine the four teams that will fight for the medals.

READ| Seven-member Indian squad to participate in inaugural ISSF President's Cup

While Abhishek Verma qualified with Olena Kostevych of Ukraine in fifth place, Yashaswini Singh Deswal placed tenth with Juraj Tuzinsky of Slovakia, and failed to proceed.

The President’s Cup's prize money for the medallists is meant for the top-12 ranked shooters of the season.

The results:

10m mixed air pistol (first round): 1. Anna Korakaki (Gre) & Damir Mikec (Srb) 583; 2. Celine Goberville (Fra) & Christian Reitz (Ger) 582; 3. Manu Bhaker & Javad Foroughi (Iri) 582; 5. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) & Abhishek Verma 576; 8. Heidi Diethelm Gerber (Sui) & Saurabh Chaudhary 573; 10. Yashaswini Singh deswal 7 Juraj Tuzinsky (Svk) 572.