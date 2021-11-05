More Sports Shooting Shooting President's Cup Shooting Championship: Manu, Saurabh enter second stage Manu qualified in third place with Javad Foroughi of Iran. Saurabh, along with Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland, was eighth. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 05 November, 2021 17:47 IST FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker of India qualified in third place with Javad Foroughi of Iran. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 05 November, 2021 17:47 IST Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary shot the best of 294 each but were partnered by Javad Foroughi of Iran and Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland respectively in qualifying for the second stage of the mixed air pistol event of the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland.Manu qualified in third place with the Iranian while Saurabh with the Swiss was placed eighth, as the top eight in a field of 12 qualified for the second stage, which will determine the four teams that will fight for the medals.READ| Seven-member Indian squad to participate in inaugural ISSF President's Cup While Abhishek Verma qualified with Olena Kostevych of Ukraine in fifth place, Yashaswini Singh Deswal placed tenth with Juraj Tuzinsky of Slovakia, and failed to proceed.The President’s Cup's prize money for the medallists is meant for the top-12 ranked shooters of the season.The results:10m mixed air pistol (first round): 1. Anna Korakaki (Gre) & Damir Mikec (Srb) 583; 2. Celine Goberville (Fra) & Christian Reitz (Ger) 582; 3. Manu Bhaker & Javad Foroughi (Iri) 582; 5. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) & Abhishek Verma 576; 8. Heidi Diethelm Gerber (Sui) & Saurabh Chaudhary 573; 10. Yashaswini Singh deswal 7 Juraj Tuzinsky (Svk) 572. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :