National selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat secures top spot in 25m sports pistol

Rahi Sarnobat continued to assert her prowess in finals as she topped the 25-metre sports pistol in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.



After qualifying with a modest total of 579, Rahi pulled through the second stage smoothly to eventually outclass the field in the medal round with a score of 34, six points better than the second placed Tanu Rawal.

ALSO READ - April 23: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (587) placed third ahead of World Cup gold medallist Chinki Yadav, who was the last to make the cut for the second stage with 576.

Manu Bhaker misses out

Manu Bhaker who had shot 586 in qualification could not make it to the medal round in the women’s event, but clinched the top spot in the junior section, by beating Tanu Rawal 31-22. Rhythm Sangwan was once again third, ahead of Niveditha Nair.

In the junior men’s sports pistol event, Sahil Dudhane topped with 587, four points ahead of Udit Joshi and Udhayveer Sidhu.