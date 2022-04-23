More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat secures top spot in 25m sports pistol Tanu Rawal takes second place with a score of 28; Manu Bhaker misses out. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 April, 2022 20:42 IST FILE PHOTO: Rahi Sarnobat tallied 579 points. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 April, 2022 20:42 IST Rahi Sarnobat continued to assert her prowess in finals as she topped the 25-metre sports pistol in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.After qualifying with a modest total of 579, Rahi pulled through the second stage smoothly to eventually outclass the field in the medal round with a score of 34, six points better than the second placed Tanu Rawal.ALSO READ - April 23: Indian sports news wrap of the dayQualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (587) placed third ahead of World Cup gold medallist Chinki Yadav, who was the last to make the cut for the second stage with 576.Manu Bhaker misses outManu Bhaker who had shot 586 in qualification could not make it to the medal round in the women’s event, but clinched the top spot in the junior section, by beating Tanu Rawal 31-22. Rhythm Sangwan was once again third, ahead of Niveditha Nair.In the junior men’s sports pistol event, Sahil Dudhane topped with 587, four points ahead of Udit Joshi and Udhayveer Sidhu.The results25m sports pistolWomen: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 34 (14) 579; 2. Tanu Rawal 28 (11) 578; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 18 (16) 587; 4. Chinki Yadav 10 (12) 576.Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 31 (17) 586; 2. Tanu Rawal 22 (15) 578; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 15 (14) 587; 4. Niveditha Nair 4 (11) 578.Junior men: 1. Sahil Dudhane 587; 2. Udit Joshi 583; 3. Udhayveer Sidhu 583. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :