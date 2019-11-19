Rajeshwari Kumari sets new national record in women’s trap shooting

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has confirmed that Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari has created a national record in the women’s trap competition during the ongoing 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here.

Rajeshwari shot a score of 118 out of 125 in qualifications on the way to winning silver in the event. She shot rounds of 24 23 24 24 and 23 to top the 69-strong field.

Her qualification score was two better than the previous record jointly held by seasoned women trap shooters Seema Tomar, Shreyasi Singh and Manisha Keer.

Rajeshwari expressed happiness at achieving the feat.

“Although I missed out on the gold, I am still very proud to hold the national record. Some really classy names I climbed up over. This is something my father also held at a point and I am elated at being able to emulate the person I so look up to,” Rajeshwari said.

Seema, Shreyasi and Manisha all shot 116 in 2018.

Seema and Shreyasi shot them in Indonesia while Manisha shot at the Jaipur nationals.

Seasoned shooter Shagun Chowdhary also broke the 116 barrier, shooting 117 to follow Rajeshwari into the finals. The record though will stand in the name of the Punjab shooter.