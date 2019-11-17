National Shotgun Championship: Shagun, Rajeshwari in joint lead after three trap rounds

Former national champion Shagun Chowdhary and Rajeshwari Kumari were in joint lead with 71 out of 75 after three rounds in women’s trap on the opening day of the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.



While Shagun had rounds of 25, 21 and 25, Rajeshwari was steadier with 24, 23 and 24.



The two were followed by former national champion Shreyasi Singh (70), Pragati Dubey (69), Bhavna Chaudhary (68) and the World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar (67).



Incidentally, only Shagun and Shreyasi were the only shooters to have perfect rounds, among all the shooters.

Defending champion Varsha Varman had a below par fare following rounds of 21, 16 and 20, as she was placed 32nd with a total of 57.



Another former national champion, Manisha Keer shot 21, 20 and 21 for the 20th place with a total of 62.



Among other prominent shooters, Varsha Tomar and Sushma Singh, a champion pistol shooter, had shot 58.



Shefali Rajak led with 65, following rounds of 22, 22 and 21 among the junior women. She was followed by Suhanya Singh (64) and three others - Sabeera Haris, Kirti Gupta and Varda Sharma - on 63.