More Sports Shooting Shooting National Shotgun Championships to start from November 17 The finals of both the women’s and junior women’s trap are scheduled for November 18. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 14 November, 2019 20:00 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The double trap event is scheduled to be held on November 25, for men, women and juniors. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 14 November, 2019 20:00 IST The 63rd National Shotgun Championships will start with women’s and junior women’s trap at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from November 17. The official pre-event training will be held on Saturday.The finals of both the events are scheduled for November 18.It will be followed by the men’s and junior men’s trap, which will be spread over three days from November 20 to 22.READ: Gagan Narang: Dhanush an exceptional talentThe mixed trap team event will be held on November 23.The double trap is scheduled to be held on November 25, for men, women and juniors.The skeet competition for men, women and juniors will be held from November 27 to 29, with all the four finals slated to be staged on the third day.The championships will close with the mixed skeet team competition on November 30. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.