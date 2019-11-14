National Shotgun Championships to start from November 17

The 63rd National Shotgun Championships will start with women’s and junior women’s trap at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from November 17. The official pre-event training will be held on Saturday.



The finals of both the events are scheduled for November 18.



It will be followed by the men’s and junior men’s trap, which will be spread over three days from November 20 to 22.

The mixed trap team event will be held on November 23.



The double trap is scheduled to be held on November 25, for men, women and juniors.



The skeet competition for men, women and juniors will be held from November 27 to 29, with all the four finals slated to be staged on the third day.



The championships will close with the mixed skeet team competition on November 30.