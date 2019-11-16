Manu Bhaker bags top honours at All India inter-University shooting Championship

Manu Bhaker won the women’s air pistol and sports pistol gold medals for Delhi University in the all India inter-University shooting championship organised by the Manav Rachna University at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Flying into the capital from the Asian championship, Manu, a student of Lady Shriram College was on target in winning the 10-metre event with a score of 583, three points ahead of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, another leading shooter of the country who has won the Olympic quota.

Lakshay Sheoran, the Asian Games silver medallist, won the trap and double trap gold medals for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

Nivetha Nenthirasigamani won the women’s trap gold for Bharathiya University, Tamil Nadu, two points ahead of Kirti Gupta of the University of Delhi.