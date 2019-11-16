More Sports Shooting Shooting Manu Bhaker bags top honours at All India inter-University shooting Championship Manu Bhaker won the women’s air pistol and sports pistol gold medals for Delhi University in the all India inter-University shooting championship. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 16 November, 2019 18:35 IST Manu Bhaker receiving the gold medal from Putul Kumari, former Member of Parliament, in the all India inter-University shooting championship in Delhi. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 16 November, 2019 18:35 IST Manu Bhaker won the women’s air pistol and sports pistol gold medals for Delhi University in the all India inter-University shooting championship organised by the Manav Rachna University at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.Flying into the capital from the Asian championship, Manu, a student of Lady Shriram College was on target in winning the 10-metre event with a score of 583, three points ahead of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, another leading shooter of the country who has won the Olympic quota.Lakshay Sheoran, the Asian Games silver medallist, won the trap and double trap gold medals for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.Nivetha Nenthirasigamani won the women’s trap gold for Bharathiya University, Tamil Nadu, two points ahead of Kirti Gupta of the University of Delhi.The results:Men:10m air pistol: 1. Vikash Kumar 582; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 581; 3. Sharvan Kumar 581. Team: 1. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1728; 2. Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak 1723; 3. Delhi 1707.25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 584; 2. Adarsh Singh 577; 3. Japtyesh Singh 576. Team: 1. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1737; 2. GNDU, Amritsar 1616; 3. MDU, Rohtak 1611.25m standard pistol: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 573; 2. Mitesh Gohil 569; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 568. Team: 1. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1700; 2. Delhi 1647; 3. GNDU 1632.50m free pistol: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 555; 2. Anmol Jain 552; 3. Vikas Kumar 549.Team: 1. MDU, Rohtak 1636; 2. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1625; 3. Punjabi University, Patiala 1594.Trap: 1. Lakshay Sheoran 117; 2. Vishwa Kundu 116; 3. Manavaditya Singh Rathore 113. Team: 1. Delhi 331; 2. GNDU 330, 3. Punjabi University, Patiala 317.Double trap: 1. Lakshay Sheoran 72; 2. Subeer Sharma 68; 3. Vikas 68. Team: 1. GNDU 184; 2. Amity University, Noida 184; 3. Punjabi University, Patiala 172.Women:10m air pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 583; 2. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 580; 3. Priya Raghav 574. Team: 1. Delhi 1709; 2. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1702; 3. MDU, Rohtak 1686.25m sports pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 589; 2. Gauri Sheoran 583; 3. Arunima Gaur 570. Team: 1. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1703; 2. Warnim Gujarat Sports University 1637; 3. Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut 1631.50m pistol: 1. Anjali Chaudhary 523; 2. Ditee Thakar 522; 3. Neha 518. Team: 1. GNDU 1476; 2. Swarnim Gujarat Sports University 1467; 3. Punjab University, Chandigarh 1453.Trap: 1. Nivetha Nenthirasigamani 110; 2. Kirti Gupta 108; 3. Inaya Singh 106. Team: 1. GNDU 205; 2. Bharathiar University 166; 3. Punjabi University, Chandigarh 123.Double trap: 1. Anushka Singh 62; 2. Nivetha Nenthirasigamani 58; 3. Srinithi Malvika 43. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.