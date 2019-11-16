Mehuli Ghosh, Anjum Moudgil headline India's team for World Cup shooting finals

The top four Indian women’s air rifle shooters will be competing in the World Cup Finals to be staged in Putian, China, from November 19 to 22.

While Anjum Moudgil will be competing as the World Championship silver medallist in the event, the other three Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh had been placed first, eighth and 10th, based on the performances in the four World Cups. Anjum will also compete in the rifle 3-position event. Apurvi had won two gold medals.

India will be represented in all the events of the rifle and pistol competition.

Manu Bhaker will compete in the air pistol and sports pistol events, apart from the mixed air pistol competition. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat will be competing in the air pistol and sports pistol events respectively.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma who had swept two gold medals each in the four World Cups in Delhi, Beijing, Munich and Rio will take part in air pistol apart from Shahzar Rizvi.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala will be the only Indian.

In men’s air rifle, it will be Divyansh Singh Panwar while Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the rifle 3-position event.

After the pre-event training on Monday, competition will start with the rifle 3-position event for men and women on Tuesday.