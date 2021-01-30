Saurabh, Divyansh shine in Asian online shooting championship

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Saurabh Chaudhary demonstrated brilliant shooting in the 10-metre events, but the rest of the Indian shooters got a taste of international competition in the two-day Asian online shooting championship organised by the Kuwait Shooting Federation.

Divyansh led the Indian sweep of the men’s air rifle with an impressive score of 632.4. Arjun Babuta and Deepak Kumar followed him in a strong field of 40 shooters.

Asian Games gold medallist, Saurabh shot 588 to pip Foroughi Javad of Iran by one point for the gold medal in men’s air pistol.

Manu Bhaker was pushed to the third place in women’s air pistol as she could muster only 578. Rostamiyan Haniyeh of Iran topped with 580.

In women’s air rifle, world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan was pushed to the fourth spot with 629.0, as she missed a medal on the count back rule, after being tied on 629.0 with Shiori Hirata of Japan. Enkhmaa Erdenechuluun of Mongolia topped with 629.7.

Apurvi Chandela (624.4) and World Championship silver medallist (622.5) were placed in the eighth and 16th places respectively.

In shotgun competition, Olympian Kynan Chenai was consistently top class as he shot 145 out of 150, in six rounds in trap. He beat Naser Meqlad of Kuwait by one point. Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 143 but missed a medal.

Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh and Manisha Keer swept the medals in women’s trap.

The Olympic quota winners in skeet Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan kept a low profile, putting up modest scores by their standard.

The results:

Men:

10m air rifle: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 632.4; 2. Arjun Babuta 630.1; 3. Deepak Kumar 628.8.

10m air pistol: 1. Saurabh Chaudahry 588; 2. Foroughi Javad (Iri) 587; 3. Sarabjot Singh 582; 4. Abhishek Verma 581.

Skeet: 1. Meng-Yuan Li (Tpe) 147; 2. Saud Habib (Kuw) 146; 3. Tammar Alwatt (Brn) 145; 10. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 142; 11. Gurjoat Khangura 142; 12. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 142.

Trap: 1. Kynan Chenai 145; 2. Naser Meqlad (Kuw) 144; 3. Abdul Rahman Alfaihan (Kuw) 143; 4. Prithviraj Tondaiman 143; 9. Lakshay Sheoran 140.

Women:

10m air rifle: 1. Enkhmaa Erdenechultuun (Mgl) 629.7; 2. Yelizaveta Bezrukova (Kaz) 629.5; 3. Shiori Hirata (Jpn) 629.0; 4. Elavenil Valarivan 629.0; 9. Apurvi Chandela 624.4; 16. Anjum Moudgil 622.5.

10m air pistol: 1. Rostamiyan Haniyeh (Iri) 580; 2. Sebghatollahi Golnoush (Iri) 579; 3. Manu Bhaker 578; 8. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 572; 21. Annu Raj Singh 560.

Skeet: 1. Assem Orynbay (Kaz) 140; 2. Eman Shamaa (Kuw) 137; 3. Maryam Alasam (Brn) 136; 4. Ganemat Sekhon 136; 7. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 133; 10. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat 130.

Trap: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 138; 2. Shreyasi Singh 138; 3. Manisha Keer 136.