Apurvi Chandela leaves for Bengaluru to train with coach

The core group of Indian shooters training at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad have dispersed for a festival break for Diwali and Dhanteras, but world record holder Apurvi Chandela has opted to fly to Bengaluru to train with coach Rakesh Manpat.

READ| Elavenil Valarivan starts Olympic training in Hyderabad

The coronavirus situation back home in Jaipur forced Apurvi to change her plans and focus on training. “We will have a week of quarantine on return from home. It would have been a long break. I am using new gear after streamlining my food. I am getting used to it. So, I thought it was important to continue training and stay in that mode,” she said.

READ| Facebook deletes ISSF page, shooting body calls for help from fraternity

Apurvi had travelled in her family car for the camp in Delhi, after months of training at home. She will be taking a flight after nine months following the new normal rules of wearing a face mask and a shield.

Having won two World Cup gold medals last year, in an authoritative fashion, Apurvi was set for the Tokyo Games before it got postponed due to the pandemic.