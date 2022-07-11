Shooting

Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta strikes gold in 10m air rifle final

In a tense gold medal clash, Arjun humbled Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky with a rather one-sided 17-9 effort.

PTI
Changwon 11 July, 2022 11:03 IST
Photo of Lucas Kozeniesky, champion Arjun Babuta and Sergey Richter with the air rifle medals in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

Photo of Lucas Kozeniesky, champion Arjun Babuta and Sergey Richter with the air rifle medals in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta, Paarth Makhija qualify for 10m air rifle final

Arjun Babuta put up a high quality fare to clinch the gold, as he beat Lucas Kozeniesky of the US, 17-9 in men’s air rifle in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

The 23-year-old Arjun was second in qualification with 630.5 and topped the second stage with 261.1 to make the gold contest.

Paarth Makhija also made the final, but finished fourth, behind qualification topper Sergey Richter (631.6) of Israel.

In women’s air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh shot 628.7 and missed the second stage of competition by 0.1 point.

In men’s air pistol, Naveen (587), Sagar Dangi (582) and Shiva Narwal (580) qualified for the finals, which will be staged on Tuesday.

In women’s air pistol, Yuvika Tomar made the cut for the second stage with 576, while Palak Ghulia and Rhythm Sangwan (573) missed it by one point.

Competing in the MQS section, now termed as RPO, Manu Bhaker (573) and Esha Singh (570) were not at their best.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman was tied in the second place with two others with a score of 74 after three rounds, one point behind leader Aaron Heading of Britain. Vivaan Kapoor also shot well to compile a score of 73. Two more rounds will be shot on Tuesday before the shooters progress to the next stage towards the medals.

In women’s trap, Neeru (65) and Preeti Rajak (63) were in the 17th and 18th spots after three rounds in a small field of 25 shooters.

The results (10m air rifle):
Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 17 (261.1) 630.5; 2. Lucas Kozeniesky (US) 9 (260.4) 628.2; 3. Sergey Richter (Isr) 259.9 (631.6; 4. Paarth makhija 258.1 (628.40; 30. Shahu Tushar Mane 624.4.
Women: 1. Lucie Brazdova (Cze) 16 (261.3) 629.9; 2. Roxana Sidi (Roou) 8 (260.1) 630.2; 3. Eszter Meszaros (Hun) 260.1 (628.8); 11. Mehuli Ghosh 628.7; 17. Ramita Jindal 627.4; 24. Elavenil Valarivan 626.3.

