Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta, Paarth Makhija qualify for 10m air rifle final

India's Arjun Babuta and Paarth Makhija qualified for the men’s 10m air rifle final at ISSF Shooting World Cup in South Korea on Sunday.

Arjun scored 630.5 in the 60-shot qualification stage to finish second in the 53-strong field. Paarth finished fifth with 628.4.

The third Indian shooter in the men's 10m air rifle event, Shahu Tushar, shot 624.4 to finish 30th.

Veteran Israeli shooter Sergey Richter topped the chart with a score of 631.6.

Shooters from Australia, Austria, Korea, Thailand and the USA claimed the other five qualifying spots, prominent among them being Tokyo Olympics silver medallist American Lucas Kozeniesky.

The finals of the men's 10m air rifle event will be held on Monday.

In the women's 10m air rifle, none of the Indian shooters made the cut.

It was the 21-year-old Mehuli Ghosh who came closest with a score of 628.7 to finish 11th in the field. She lost out on a qualifying spot by just 0.1 point.

Senior debutant Ramita shot 627.4 to finish 17th, while former world number one and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan finished 24th with a score 626.3.

Meanwhile, Indian shooters participating in the trap and air pistol events will kick-off their campaigns on Monday.

India has fielded a 32-member strong contingent in the Changwon World Cup.