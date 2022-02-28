More Sports Shooting Shooting Shooting World Cup: Shreya Agrawal misses semifinals by 0.1 point Oceanne Muller of France won the gold as she beat Anastasia Galashina of Russia 16-14 in the new format. Team Sportstar New Delhi 28 February, 2022 21:45 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Rudrankksh Patil shot 628.5 for the 11th place in a field of 103 shooters. - Reuters Team Sportstar New Delhi 28 February, 2022 21:45 IST Shreya Agrawal shot 629.3 in women’s air rifle and missed the semifinals by 0.1 point in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.Oceanne Muller of France won the gold as she beat Anastasia Galashina of Russia 16-14 in the new format which has two stages of knock-out for the top-eight in qualification before the gold contest.READ | ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh Patil placed seventh after first relay of men’s air rifle In the men’s section, Rudrankksh Patil shot 628.5 for the 11th place in a field of 103 shooters. He missed the knock-out phase by 1.1 point, while former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Pnawar placed 25th with 626.8.The results:Air rifle:Men: 1. Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (Ita) 16 (43) 45 (632.1); 2. PatrikJany (Svk) 14 (47) 43.5 (631.0); 3. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 36 (45.5)630.2; 11. Rudrankksh Patil 628.5; 25. Divyansh Singh Panwar 626.8;82. Srinjoy Datta 616.6.Women: 1. Oceanne Muller (Fra) 16 (42.5) 48 (631.2); 2. AnastasiiaGalashina (Rus) 14 (41) 39.5 (630.8); 3. Alison Marie Weisz (US) 39.5(40.5) 630.0; 10. Shreya Agrawal 629.3; 37. Aayushi Gupta 626.1; 54.Rajshree Sancheti 624.3. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :