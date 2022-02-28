Shooting World Cup: Shreya Agrawal misses semifinals by 0.1 point

Shreya Agrawal shot 629.3 in women’s air rifle and missed the semifinals by 0.1 point in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.



Oceanne Muller of France won the gold as she beat Anastasia Galashina of Russia 16-14 in the new format which has two stages of knock-out for the top-eight in qualification before the gold contest.

In the men’s section, Rudrankksh Patil shot 628.5 for the 11th place in a field of 103 shooters. He missed the knock-out phase by 1.1 point, while former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Pnawar placed 25th with 626.8.