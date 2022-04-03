Shotgun World Cup: Indian trap team clinches bronze

The trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Rathore and Shapath Bhardwaj won the men’s trap team bronze medal, by beating Brazil in the Shotgun World Cup in Lima, Peru.

India had qualified in fourth place with a total of 205, behind the eventual gold medallist US (210), Spain (214) and Brazil (207).

Olympian Kynan Chenai in partnership with Rajeshwari Kumari was beaten 6-2 by Spain in the bronze medal match in mixed trap.

In a new format, there were two bronze matches in mixed trap.

Olympian Shagun Chowdhary placed fourth in women’s trap, behind champion Gaia Ragazzini of Italy, Kayle Browning of the US and Alessandra Della Valle of Italy. She had done remarkably well to qualify on top in the semifinals with 24 hits, after having qualified with 111, three points behind the leaders.



The results