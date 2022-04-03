More Sports Shooting Shooting Shotgun World Cup: Indian trap team clinches bronze The trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Rathore and Shapath Bhardwaj won the men’s trap team bronze medal, by beating Brazil in the Shotgun World Cup in Lima, Peru. Kamesh Srinivasan 03 April, 2022 19:37 IST India had qualified in fourth place with a total of 205, behind the eventual gold medallist US (210), Spain (214) and Brazil (207). REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan 03 April, 2022 19:37 IST The trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Rathore and Shapath Bhardwaj won the men’s trap team bronze medal, by beating Brazil in the Shotgun World Cup in Lima, Peru.India had qualified in fourth place with a total of 205, behind the eventual gold medallist US (210), Spain (214) and Brazil (207).Olympian Kynan Chenai in partnership with Rajeshwari Kumari was beaten 6-2 by Spain in the bronze medal match in mixed trap.READ: Senior Nationals: Karnataka men upset Services, defending champ Punjab thrashes GujaratIn a new format, there were two bronze matches in mixed trap.Olympian Shagun Chowdhary placed fourth in women’s trap, behind champion Gaia Ragazzini of Italy, Kayle Browning of the US and Alessandra Della Valle of Italy. She had done remarkably well to qualify on top in the semifinals with 24 hits, after having qualified with 111, three points behind the leaders.The resultsMen’s trap: 1. Alberto Fernandez (Esp) 30(2) 23 (121); 2. Erinio Frasca (Ita) 30(1) 24 (122; 3. Derrick Scott Mein (US) 20 (19) 119; 4. Jorge Martin Orozco Diaz (Mex) 10 (22) 120); 18. Manavaditya Rathroe 115; 23. Kynan Chenai 115; 32. Shapath Bhardwaj 111.Women’s trap: 1. Gaia Ragazzini (Ita) 30 (22) 114; 2. Kayle Browning (US) 27 (21) 113; 4. Alessandra Della Valle (Ita) 20 (19) 114; 4. Shagun Chowdhary 9 (24) 111; 13. Rajeshwari Kumari 107.Mixed trap team: 1. Spain 6 (142); 2. Mexico 0 (140); 3. US 5(2) 129; 4. Guatemala 5(1) 139; 3. Spain 6 (137), 4. India 2 (132); 8. India-1 (Shagun Chowdhary, Shapath Bhardwaj) 125.Trap men’s team: 1. US 5 (7) 210; 2. Spain 5 (6) 214; 3. India (Shapath Bhardwaj, Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Rathroe) 5(1) 205; 4. Brazil 5(0) 207. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :