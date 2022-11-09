Singhraj secures Paris Paralympics quota after fourth-place finish at World Championships in Al Ain

Two-time Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana secured a quota for Paris 2024 after finishing fourth in P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships in Al Ain, UAE on Wednesday.

Singhraj, who won a silver and a bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, was at the second spot with six shots left but a horrendous shot of 7 dropped him to fourth and eventually, out of medal contention. He finished with a score of 191.3. Korea’s Jo Jeongdu (235.7) clinched gold, Szymon Sowinski (233.1) of Poland got silver while Server Ibragimov (213.3) of Uzbekistan took bronze.

Singhraj’s compatriots Nihal Singh (173.1) and Manish Narwal (152.2) finished fifth and sixth, respectively in the final.

Manish had topped the qualification with a score of 575.