Mum’s the word for chess sensation R. Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa’s mother Nagalakshmi has been the driving force behind her teenage son’s rapid ascent in the world of chess.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 13:06 IST - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
