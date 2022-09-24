Tasnim Mir wins Emerging Hero award at Sportstar West Sports Conclave 2022

Tasnim Mir was honoured with the Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar West Sports conclave in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Tasnim’s father, Irfan, received the award on her behalf.

Hailing from Mehsana, Gujarat, Tasnim Mir became the first Under-19 Indian Badminton player to be ranked World No1 in Junior rankings earlier this year.

She won the national junior champion (U-19) at the age of 14 and also claimed the national crown in the under-13, under-15 and under-19 girls’ singles categories.

Tasnim also won U-15 singles and doubles titles at the All-India Sub-Junior ranking tournaments in Hyderabad and Nagpur in 2018.

At the 2019 World Junior Championships in Russia, she could not go past the round of 32 but returned to win the title at the Asian U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships the same year in Indonesia.

She had also emerged victorious at the President Cup Nepal Junior International Series 2020 in Kathmandu.