Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger

India fast bowler Shikha Pandey said that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the introduction of more age-group tournaments have enabled women to take up the game during a discussion on cricket’s future with former Goa captain Swapnil Asnodkar and Vipul Phadke, President, Goa Cricket Association. The session was moderated by Shayan Acharya (Senior Assistant Editor, Sportstar).

“I just played one year of Under-19 cricket, but now we have Under-15 tournaments for girls. Then you have Under-23, which has been introduced by the BCCI. Earlier, what happened was that after Under-19, not all the girls would make it to the senior team. There were times when the whole batch would be washed out. Now, because of the Under-23 tournament, they are still involved... When I started playing cricket, I had so many more friends who were really good, but they could not continue playing because they couldn’t persuade their parents.

“But with WPL and so many other tournaments happening now, a five-year-old gets to see a woman cricketer playing on TV, and they can dream bigger. The parents can also support their dreams,” she said during the Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa in Panjim on Friday.

Phadke, meanwhile, attributed Goa’s inability to win a Ranji Trophy title in almost 45 years to the lack of hunger among players and also said that the GCA had failed to identify talent from the grassroots.

“It is quite unfortunate that we haven’t been able to win the Ranji Trophy for almost 45 years. The GCA has also failed on some aspects. The players don’t have the right attitude. The hunger is missing in many players now. During Swapnil’s time, the players were a little bit more dedicated. Their final aim shouldn’t be just playing the Ranji Trophy, but eventually playing for India. That is how they can push the bar. GCA has failed to produce young talent from the grassroots. We need to work at the Under-14 and Under-16 levels. We have started centres for junior boys, and we plan to expand this, decentralize the whole system, and take cricket to the villages of Goa. This will be a long journey, and it will take time. “We need professionals to set the bar higher. Getting an outstation player to play for Goa is always a gamble. At this moment, we need them. The ideal situation will be that we don’t need them,” he said, while citing the examples of Ashoke Dinda and Smit Patel, who have played for the State as professionals.

Asnodkar, who led Goa and also made a name for himself in the initial editions of the Indian Premier League, alluded to a similar lack of hunger among Goan cricketers when referring to the State’s empty trophy cabinet. “Talent is there, but the challenge is to nurture it. Players need to give their whole heart and not just rely on the association to provide the facilities. When we played, there wasn’t much exposure or facility, but the hunger was there. The hunger is dying. Maybe because they are being spoonfed... Once you fool around with this game, the game fools around with you. The biggest spoiler for any cricketer today is the mobile,” he said.

The Conclave was held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casagrand, and NewsX. It can be watched on Sportstar’s YouTube channel.