Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup champion Titas Sadhu gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award

Titas Sadhu, a member of the Indian team that clinched the maiden U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, won the ‘Emerging Hero’ award at the Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023 in Kolkata.

“I can’t say enough to show my gratitude for the award. I don’t think I deserve to share the stage with the ones with me (Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes and Gurbux Singh) because they have done so much for our country. I hope to follow in their footsteps.”

Starting cricket at 13, Sadhu had to wait for her chance to break into the Bengal team. While she could not clear the trials on the first attempt, school board examinations (tenth standard) forced her to miss out on the 2018-19 season.

Titas finally made it to the senior Bengal squad in the 2020-21 season post Covid-19 pandemic. Titas, then 16, was not expecting an opportunity to come her way so early, but the then Bengal women’s coach Shib Shankar Paul saw her at one of the training sessions and picked her for three practice games.

Sadhu’s moment of glory came only on Sunday when she rattled England’s top order by finishing with a match-winning figure of 4-0-6-2. India bundled out England for 68 on its way to winning the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

