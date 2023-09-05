MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank

British Swimming confirmed there had been an incident between the two at the camp in Loughborough that was “quickly and effectively resolved.”

Published : Sep 05, 2023 22:12 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Adam Peaty suffered a cut over his left eye in a fight with teammate Luke Greenbank.
Adam Peaty suffered a cut over his left eye in a fight with teammate Luke Greenbank. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Adam Peaty suffered a cut over his left eye in a fight with teammate Luke Greenbank. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty suffered a cut over his left eye in a fight with teammate Luke Greenbank at a training camp in England, British newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old 50 and 100-metre breaststroke world record holder angered Greenbank by slapping him on the backside and making a joke about his partner, Olympic gold medallist Anna Hopkin.

Peaty and Hopkin were part of the team that won the 4x100 mixed medley relay gold in Tokyo in 2021 while Peaty and Greenbank won 4x100 medley relay silver at the same Games.

British Swimming confirmed there had been an incident between the two at the camp in Loughborough that was “quickly and effectively resolved by the athletes involved and the staff present at the session”.

Peaty did not require any stitches after what his representatives described as a “minor altercation”.

ALSO READ
Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events

The eight times world champion is working towards next year’s Paris Olympics, where he will try and win a third successive 100m breaststroke gold after taking time out to focus on his mental health.

He has previously spoken about periods of depression and problems with alcohol.

Peaty missed the 2022 world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot and also missed the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka last July.

He said in March that he was tired and not enjoying the sport as much as before. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Adam Peaty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
  2. Montse Tome appointed as first woman coach of Spain’s women’s national team
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 265/7 (35 overs); Rashid, Zadran fight for AFG, need 27 off 13 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
  2. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  3. Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. Britain’s Alex Yee swims in Seine to win Paris Olympics triathlon test event
    AFP
  5. Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
  2. Montse Tome appointed as first woman coach of Spain’s women’s national team
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 265/7 (35 overs); Rashid, Zadran fight for AFG, need 27 off 13 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment