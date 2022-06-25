FINA Budapest 2022: Summer McIntosh sets world junior record in women's 400m medley

Summer McIntosh of Canada won the Gold Medal in 400m medley at the FINA World Swimming Championship in Budapest on Saturday, clocking a timming of 4:32.04.

The 15-year-old set a new world junior record with the win.

Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of the United States of America bagged the second and third positions respectively, clocking timings of 4:32.67 and 4:36.00 respectively.

More to follow.