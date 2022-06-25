Home Swimming FINA Budapest 2022: Summer McIntosh sets world junior record in women's 400m medley Summer McIntosh of Canada is also the first swimmer to win a gold medal at the World Swimming Championship at age 15 or younger since 2011. Team Sportstar 25 June, 2022 22:47 IST McIntosh has also won the gold medal in the 200m butterfly category. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 25 June, 2022 22:47 IST Summer McIntosh of Canada won the Gold Medal in 400m medley at the FINA World Swimming Championship in Budapest on Saturday, clocking a timming of 4:32.04.The 15-year-old set a new world junior record with the win.Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of the United States of America bagged the second and third positions respectively, clocking timings of 4:32.67 and 4:36.00 respectively.More to follow. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :