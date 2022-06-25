FINA Budapest 2022: Paltrinieri wins men's 1500m freestyle; Sjostorm bags gold in 50m freestyle

Hunter Armstrong of the United States of America won the 50m backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Saturday. The 21-year-old clocked a timing of 24.14 seconds.

Ksawery Masiuk of Poland secured the second position, while Thomas Ceccon of Italy finished third, with timings of 24.49 seconds and 24.51 seconds respectively.

In the women's 50m breaststroke category, Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania won the Gold Medal, clocking a timing of 29.70 seconds. This is the second Gold Medal at the World for the Lithuanian, with her first coming nine years ago in 2013.

Ruta MEILUTYTE is the new World Champion in the 50m Breaststroke Event! #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/4jqHMtxVLM — FINA (@fina1908) June 25, 2022

Bendetta Pilato of Italy finished second with a timing of 29.80 seconds, while Lara van Niekerk secured the bronze medal clocking 29.90 seconds.

In the Men's 1500m freestyle, Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri won the Gold Medal, while American Robert Finke secured silver medal, just ahead of Florian Wellbrock of Germany, who finished third.

Gregorio Paltrinieri is the new WORLD CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/e7Os8DFc8S — FINA (@fina1908) June 25, 2022

It was the third world title in the men’s 1500m freestyle for the Italian, whose timing was a new Championship record.

He finished with a comfortable lead, clocking a time of 14:32.80, while the other two finished close with Finke finishing at 14:36.70, while Wellbrock finished at 14:36.94.

In the Women's 50m freestyle, Sarah Sjostorm of Sweden touched the wall first, winning the Gold Medal with a timing of 23.98 seconds. This was the 10th Gold Medal for the Swede at the World Championships.

Katarzyna Wasick of Poland finished second with a timing of 24.18 seconds while Australian Meg Harris secured the bronze medal with a timing of 24.38 seconds. It is the first individual medal for the Australian at the World Championships.