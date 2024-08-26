MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban

The swimmer earned his first post-ban gold medal on Sunday at the second level Chinese National Summer Swimming Championships.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 13:05 IST , SHANGHAI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: China’s Sun Yang at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
FILE PHOTO: China’s Sun Yang at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: China’s Sun Yang at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AP

Disgraced three-time Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has won his first title in the pool after coming back from a four-year doping ban.

The Chinese freestyler was originally suspended for eight years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2020 for smashing vials of blood during a 2018 test, the circumstances of which he still disputes.

The ban was reduced on appeal to four years and three months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2021. It expired in May, too late for him to join the Chinese team at the Paris Olympics.

The swimmer instead earned his first post-ban gold medal on Sunday at the second level Chinese National Summer Swimming Championships.

Sun won the men’s 400m freestyle, pulling ahead of his rivals after the first 200 metres to win in 3:49.58, considerably slower than his personal best, an Olympic record 3:40.14 set at London 2012.

Sun told state media outlet Xinhua he could have done better. “I do feel rusty in controlling the tempo, and I need more competitions,” Sun said

He wrote in a post on the X-like Weibo social platform Sunday that his past victories and failures had all “taught (him) how to face life’s many difficulties and challenges.”

Sun’s comeback comes after Chinese swimmers faced intense scrutiny over doping allegations at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The two-metre tall (6ft 7in) Sun was the first Chinese swimmer to win Olympic gold, in 400m and 1500m at the 2012 London Games, but has long been a controversial figure in the pool.

Some rivals called him a cheat at the 2016 Rio Olympics and two competitors refused to stand with him on medal podiums at the 2019 world championships.

Sun was also given a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned substance.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sun Yang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Finishing touches being applied to Chennai street race circuit
    Kavita Menon
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  4. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  2. Caeleb Dressel looks to end Olympic swimming career by racing ’splash-and-dash’ event in LA in 2028
    AP
  3. China’s Sun Yang set to return to the pool after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold
    Reuters
  5. India’s swimming aspirations at Olympics take shape at IIS high-performance programme
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Finishing touches being applied to Chennai street race circuit
    Kavita Menon
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  4. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment