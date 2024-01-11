MagazineBuy Print

Ledecky cruises to 1,500m free win in Knoxville

Katie Ledecky launched the Olympic year with another dominant victory in the women’s 1,500m freestyle on Wednesday at the Pro Swim series meeting in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 10:10 IST , Washington - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Katie Ledecky of Team United States/
Katie Ledecky of Team United States/ | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Katie Ledecky of Team United States/ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Katie Ledecky launched the Olympic year with another dominant victory in the women’s 1,500m freestyle on Wednesday at the Pro Swim series meeting in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ledecky’s time of 15min, 38.81sec is the 17th-fastest in history. She owns all of the 16 faster times with the second-fastest performer ever, Denmark’s Lotte Friis, now holding the 18th-fastest time ever of 15:38.88.

Ledecky, who owns five world titles in the event and won Olympic gold in Tokyo when the 1,500m free was added to the Games’ program for women, touched 52.42sec ahead of Aly Breslin, who was second in their heat of the timed finals in 16:43.09.

Ashley Wall was second-fastest overall, winning her heat in 16:31.13.

ALSO READ
Paris Olympics: No Russian, Belarusian equestrians in Olympic Games says FEI

Ledecky’s time was an improvement on the 15:46.38 she swam to win the title at the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, in November.

This week’s meet is another stop on the road to this year’s Paris Olympics, where Ledecky will be seeking to add to her stash of seven Olympic gold medals.

Bobby Finke, a double distance gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, won the men’s 1,500m in 15:04.43.

Austrian Felix Auboeck was second-fastest in 15:14.70.

Katie Ledecky

Swimming

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

