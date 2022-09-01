India’s Apeksha Fernandes finished eighth in the women’s 200m butterfly finals by clocking 2:19.14 at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, she became the first Indian woman to make the Junior World finals by finishing eighth overall with a time of 2:18.18, setting a new national record.

The previous national record of 2:18.39 set in June, 2022 was under her name, however, the record is awaiting ratification by the Swimming Federation of India.

Though Apeksha had one of the fastest reaction time of 0.65s, she was not able to materialize it, trailing more than seven seconds behind the gold medallist Anna Porcari of Italy.

In the men’s 200m freestyle heats, Vedaant Madhavan was disqualified due to a false start. While, Sambhavv Rama Rao did not qualify for the eight-man final as he finished 27th overall clocking 1:55.71.

Romania’s David Popovici was crowned the junior world champion in 200m freestyle, having already won the European Junior Champion, World Champion and European Champion titles in the discipline. He struck gold with a time of 1:46.18, creating a new championship record.