Not enough women paddlers at the TT national camp for Asian Championships

There aren’t enough women paddlers at the ongoing National table tennis camp at the Delhi Public School (Sonepat) for the Asian Championships to be held in Doha from September 28 to October 5.

With India's best Manika Batra refusing to be part of the camp and Sutirtha Mukherjee, India’s second-best player "out due to high fever”, TTFI, it is learnt, has requested Sports Authority of India (SAI) to get Madhurika Patkar, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Takema Sarkar for the camp. Archana Kamath joined on Tuesday.

While Sharath Kamal, A. Amalraj, Sanil Shetty, and Manav Thakkar have been training at Sonepat for the last few days, TTFI is reportedly expecting approval from the SAI to get the remaining three women players.



G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai are expected to join on September 9.



“We have completely shut ourselves out from all controversies and are training hard,” Sharath told Sportstar.