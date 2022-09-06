Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade capped India’s campaign by winning the mixed doubles gold medal in the Asian junior table tennis championship at Vientiane, Laos, on Tuesday.

Payas, a member of the bronze medal-winning boys team and doubles team, and Yashaswini defeated China’s Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8 to emerge as India’s first champion combination in this age-group continental championship.

The top seeded Indians squandered a match-point at 10-9 in the third set and four more after leading 10-4 in the decider. The Chinese pair fought valiantly from the brink of defeat to save five match-points in the match.

There was a mix of relief and joy for the Indians when, on the sixth match-point, Qin Yuxuan, the eventual singles champion, netted a return.

Earlier, Yashaswini reached the singles semifinals to claim a bronze, just like Payas and Yashansh Malik did in boys doubles. In the team championship, the Indian boys made it to the semifinals and lost to Japan 2-3 for the bronze medal. The girls finished fifth.