World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan loses in third round

India's G. Sathiyan went down fighting to Quadri Aruna of Nigeria in thrilling seven games, 11-9, 7-11, 13-15, 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, in a men's singles third-round contest of the World table tennis championships here on Thursday.

Two mixed doubles pairs, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath; Sathiyan and Manika Batra reached the pre-quarterfinals (round of 16).

Sharath and Archana defeated Egypt's Omar Assar and Dina Mesherf 9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, while Sathiyan and Manika overcame Brian Afandor and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-6, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0.

In women's doubles, Manika and Archana stormed into the pre-quarterfinals, thrashing Nathalie Marchetti and Margo Degraef of Belgium 11-4, 11-7, 11-6.