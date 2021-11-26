More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan loses in third round India's G. Sathiyan went down fighting to Quadri Aruna of Nigeria in thrilling seven games, 11-9, 7-11, 13-15, 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, in a men's singles third-round contest of the World table tennis championships on Thursday. Team Sportstar HOUSTON 26 November, 2021 10:21 IST G. Sathiyan in action. - REUTERS Team Sportstar HOUSTON 26 November, 2021 10:21 IST India's G. Sathiyan went down fighting to Quadri Aruna of Nigeria in thrilling seven games, 11-9, 7-11, 13-15, 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, in a men's singles third-round contest of the World table tennis championships here on Thursday.Two mixed doubles pairs, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath; Sathiyan and Manika Batra reached the pre-quarterfinals (round of 16). Busan to host 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Sharath and Archana defeated Egypt's Omar Assar and Dina Mesherf 9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, while Sathiyan and Manika overcame Brian Afandor and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-6, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0.In women's doubles, Manika and Archana stormed into the pre-quarterfinals, thrashing Nathalie Marchetti and Margo Degraef of Belgium 11-4, 11-7, 11-6.The results (round of 32):Men: Singles: Quadri Aruna (Ngr) bt G. Sathiyan 11-9, 7-11, 13-15, 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7; Doubles: Anton Kallberg & Trula Moregard (Swe) bt Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan 11-9, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7.Women's: Doubles: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Margo Degraef & Nathalie Marchetti (Bel) 11-4, 11-7, 11-6.Mixed doubles: Sharath & Archana bt Omar Assar & Dina Meshref (Egy) 9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4; Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Brian Afandor & Adriana Diaz (Pur) 11-6, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :