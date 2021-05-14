Sathiyan donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

India's star table tennis player G. Sathiyan donated Rs. 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for ts fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is time to support each other and fight this pandemic together and win this battle against the deadly Covid second wave," he said in a statement.

The paddler also took to social media and urged everyone to help each other in whatever way possible. "It is really heart wrenching to see what's happening around in our country with people suffering a lot and losing their loved ones everyday. It is time to support each other and fight this pandemic together. I hereby donate a sum of Rs 1 lakh to TN CM’s Public relief fund," he wrote on Twitter.

"I am sure together we can win this battle against the deadly Covid second wave," the Chennai-based paddler, who has qualified to represent the country in Tokyo Olympics said. Last year, he had donated a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government.



N. Ramachandran, an industrialist and a sports administrator for over three decades, too, contributed Rs. 1 crore to the 'Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund' for the Covid relief initiative that has been undertaken by the Chief Minister.

Currently, Ramachandran is the President of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association.