Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal wins opener at World Championships

The 56th ranked Indian defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the round of 64.

PTI
Durban 21 May, 2023 15:47 IST
File image of Sharath Kamal.

File image of Sharath Kamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India veteran Sharath Kamal made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

The other Indians in the singles competition, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra, will play their opening round matches later on Sunday.

Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai had lost their opening matches on Saturday.

Sreeja Akula had won her round of 128 clash against Nicole Arlia of Italy.

