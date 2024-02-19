Sports Ministry approves foreign training for paddlers Diya, Swastika

The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell has given its go-ahead to paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh to travel to South Korea and Japan for advanced-level training.

While Diya will head for Paju-si in South Korea to train under Shin Min Sung, Swastika will be coached by Qiu Jian Xin in Osaka, Japan.

The MOC also approved proposals for competition for shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhaya, doubles women’s team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and shooter Rudrankksh Patil.

While Kiran and Anupama will participate in the BWF Orleans Masters, the pair of Treesa and Gayatri along with their coach and physio will head to Germany to compete in the BWF German Open.

India rifle shooter Rudrankksh will head to Dortmund to compete at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) events.

The MOC also approved proposals of table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra for financial assistance for participation in WTT Feeder events.

While Sathiyan will head to Beirut, Lebanon to take part in WTT Feeder and WTT Feeder 2 events, Manika, along with her coach, will travel to participate in WTT Singapore Smash followed by 2 WTT Feeder Tournaments in Beirut.

The funding from ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme covers various athlete-related expenses, a SAI release stated.