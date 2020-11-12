Sonepat, Indore to host all three TT Nationals

Continuing its concerted efforts to get competitions back on the track, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), on Wednesday evening, rolled out a set of stringent guidelines for the players and officials ahead of the Nationals championships scheduled from early January next year.

Following a virtual meeting with representatives of all its affiliates, the TTFI firmed up Sonepat, in Haryana, and Indore as venues for the National championships - cadet & sub-junior, junior & youth and the senior championships. The dates of the championships are yet to be decided.

As reported earlier, there will be no team championships or doubles events. Singles events will see competitions for girls/women scheduled ahead of those for boys/men.

The affiliates have been given time until December 15 to complete their state championships and send the names of its selected players to the TTFI.

ITTF Women's World Cup: China's Chen claims maiden title as action resumes

Once the TTFI receives the names of the participants from its affiliates, it will seek the necessary permission from the Sports Authority of India to go ahead with the Nationals championships.

Speaking to Sportstar, TTFI Secretary-General M. P. Singh revealed: “Unlike in the past when the host association met the expenses of the National championships, this time the federation will foot the bills.

These are challenging times and it is not fair to expect the hosting association to raise sponsorship funds. Therefore, the federation has come forward to bear the financial burden, including the expenses pertaining to over a thousand Covid tests.

“Let me assure all the stakeholders, when it comes to the safety and health of the players, officials and others, the TTFI is committed to follow a zero-tolerance policy,” he said.

Also read: Sharath Kamal delighted as national TT camp gets underway

Mr. Singh indicated the cadet and sub-junior championship could be in February-March after the other two Nationals.

To help its affiliated units hold the state championships, the TTFI has issued detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures largely based on the norms laid down by the government.

With a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country, the hosting district associations will be required to follow the latest set of guidelines from the states, if any, along with the TTFI guidelines.