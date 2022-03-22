WTT Contender, Doha: Sharath in second round

India's Sharath Kamal defeated Fahed Almughanne of Qatar 11-7, 15-13, 11-8 in a men's singles first round match of the WTT Contender Doha on Monday while G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra bowed out in their respective first round singles matches.



The results (first round):



Men's singles: Sharath Kamal bt Fahed Almughanne (Qat) 11-7, 15-13, 11-8; Yuan Licen (Chn) bt G. Sathiyan 11-5, 11-6, 14-12.



Women’s singles: Fan Siqi (Chn) bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; Mixed doubles: G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Chew Zhe Yu Clarence & Zeng Jian (SGP) 6-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.; Yang Wang & Tatiana Kukulkova (SVK) bt Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 13-11.