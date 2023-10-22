MagazineBuy Print

Bublik beats French teenager Fils in European Open final, wins third ATP Tour title

Bublik was going through a poor run of form before this tournament, losing five straight matches on hard court.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 22:52 IST , ANTWERP - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.
FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. | Photo Credit: AFP

Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his third career title by beating French teenager Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday.

Bublik saved all three break points he faced and hit 28 winners to 18 for Fils.

In their first meeting, Bublik capitalized on a couple of unforced errors by the fourth-seeded Fils to break for a 3-2 lead. He saved a break point in the eighth game with a forehand winner before concluding the opening set with an ace.

Fils had a poor start to the second set, dropping serve by sending a forehand into the net. Out of frustration, Fils smashed his racket into the ground. Bublik saved two break points at 3-2 with an ace and a service winner. Fils saved two match points, but Bublik converted the third with his 11th ace.

Bublik was going through a poor run of form before this tournament, losing five straight matches on hard court.

The 19-year-old Fils was the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history.

