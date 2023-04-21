Tennis

‘Lucky’ Rublev rallies to reach Banja Luka semis

Rublev’s reward for extending his winning run to seven matches is a semi-final against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, the world number 73 who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia in three sets.

AFP
Banja Luka 21 April, 2023 19:50 IST
Banja Luka 21 April, 2023 19:50 IST
FILE: Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action.

FILE: Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rublev’s reward for extending his winning run to seven matches is a semi-final against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, the world number 73 who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia in three sets.

Andrey Rublev secured his place in the Banja Luka semi-finals on Friday after recovering from a poor start to beat Bosnian wild card Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev, who won his first Masters title in Monte Carlo last week, trailed the 202nd-ranked Dzumhur 5-2 in the opening set before saving a set point and winning five games on the bounce.

Also Read
Barcelona Open: Tsitsipas, Musetti set up semifinal clash

The second seed was again under pressure as he fought off four break points early in the second set, but steadied himself once more and grabbed the key break in the fifth game.

“We’ve always had tough battles and today was the same. I was lucky I was able to come back,” said Rublev, now unbeaten in five matches against Dzumhur.

Rublev’s reward for extending his winning run to seven matches is a semi-final against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, the world number 73 who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia in three sets.

Novak Djokovic could await Rublev in Sunday’s final. The top-ranked Serb takes on countryman Dusan Lajovic in the last eight.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us